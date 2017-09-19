asmry
ASMR - Sleeping headphones (wireless)
Sale price
Price
$27.99
Regular price
$39.99
Premium ASMR/sleeping bluetooth headphones.
Is the wire getting too much troublesome? You want to be completely free of your movements? Then you will prefer this wireless headphones!
For listening to ASMR, relaxation sessions or music to fall asleep...
This audio headband is perfect!
Traditional earphones or headphones are too thick and hurts ears. This headband is made from very comfortable materials and with very thin headphones.
Moreover, you can easily remove the headband to wash it.
This audio headband is perfect!
Traditional earphones or headphones are too thick and hurts ears. This headband is made from very comfortable materials and with very thin headphones.
Moreover, you can easily remove the headband to wash it.